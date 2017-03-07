Anti-Defamation League receives multiple bomb threats

The Anti-Defamation League just received multiple bomb threats.

Law enforcement personnel are responding. It was not immediately clear which ADL offices were involved.

We just received multiple #bombthreats at ADL offices. Law enforcement personnel are responding. More details to come. — ADL (@ADL_National) March 7, 2017

Police made an arrest last week in connection with a bomb threat made at the ADL office in New York. The threat was made on Feb. 22.

“We are working with law enforcement officials to determine if it is connected to similar threats against Jewish institutions across the country,” ADL’s CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement. “This is not the first time that ADL has been targeted, and it will not deter us in our efforts to combat anti-Semitism and hate against people of all races and religions.”

Bomb threats have been called in to more than 100 Jewish Community Centers in the last few months.

