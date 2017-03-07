× ADAPT Community Network (formerly UCP of NYC) launches new brand with same mission to help people with disabilities

United Cerebral Palsy of New York City will now be known as ADAPT Community Network. Adapt is something we all do–to life, to our environment, and to the particular circumstances we find ourselves in at any given time.

ADAPT Community Network (formerly UCP of NYC) is the leading not-for-profit agency and a pioneer in providing programs and services that improve the quality of life for people with disabilities. For over 70 years, ADAPT Community Network has created a more inclusive world for New York City children and adults with a variety of challenges. ADAPT Community Network’s breadth of over 100 comprehensive programs include education, health, technology, residential, and recreational services for thousands of individuals and families annually. Our programs are delivered by thousands of trained and dedicated staff, including a number of employees who have disabilities themselves. For more information: www.ADAPTcommunitynetwork.org.