ADAPT Community Network (formerly UCP of NYC) launches new brand with same mission to help people with disabilities
United Cerebral Palsy of New York City will now be known as ADAPT Community Network. Adapt is something we all do–to life, to our environment, and to the particular circumstances we find ourselves in at any given time.
ADAPT Community Network (formerly UCP of NYC) is the leading not-for-profit agency and a pioneer in providing programs and services that improve the quality of life for people with disabilities. For over 70 years, ADAPT Community Network has created a more inclusive world for New York City children and adults with a variety of challenges. ADAPT Community Network’s breadth of over 100 comprehensive programs include education, health, technology, residential, and recreational services for thousands of individuals and families annually. Our programs are delivered by thousands of trained and dedicated staff, including a number of employees who have disabilities themselves. For more information: www.ADAPTcommunitynetwork.org.
ADAPT is celebrating its 70th Anniversary this month. So much has been accomplished and yet there is so much more to do. The post-World War II families who founded the agency would be so proud of the many breakthroughs that have happened throughout these 70 years. Accessible public education for all, community living for children and adults, advancement in assistive technology, and creating opportunities for employment, mark just some of our achievements in 70 years of serving New Yorkers with disabilities.
To effectively respond to new generations with growing expectations, ADAPT has examined everything it does, as well as its place in the larger community. Its schools and services encompass many people who have challenges beyond cerebral palsy. The future service system will also require that agencies network with each other and form closer partnerships to allow people with disabilities greater access to the broader community.