71-year-old man fatally struck by car in Greenpoint

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn — A 71-year-old man was fatally struck by a Jeep driver Tuesday morning, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Joseph Ranieri, a Queens resident, was hit on Meeker Avenue around 6 a.m., police officials said. He was unconscious and unresponsive when police and paramedics responded to the scene.

He was rushed to Woodhull Hospital, but later died from his injuries, police said.

The driver, a 30-year-old man, stayed at the scene of the crash. No charges have been filed against him.