MANHATTAN – Six people were injured in a small fire at a midtown hotel early Tuesday, FDNY said.

It started in the basement of Hotel NH Jolly Madison Towers on E. 38 Street around 1:30 a.m., but it didn’t spread any higher.

Dozens of hotel guests and employees were seen evacuating from the building, but fire has been put out and visitors could go back inside.

All injuries were considered minor, according to the FDNY.