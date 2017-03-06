World Tennis Day: An annual effort to increase participation in the sport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

World Tennis Day is an annual effort to increase tennis participation among young children and youth around the globe. This day also coincides with the BNP Paribas Showdown at Madison Square Garden, which will feature tennis icons like Venus Williams, Andy Roddick, and Kei Nishikori.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) Foundation will host a reception on World Tennis Day to raise funds for scholarships and programming grants for under-resourced youth in tennis and education programs nationwide.

Craig Morris, USTA general manager of Community Tennis and Youth Tennis, stopped by PIX11 Morning News with two #Playforlife children ambassadors to account World Tennis Day’s activities.

The BNP Paribas Showdown takes place at 7 p.m. at Madison Square Garden. For tickets to the event head to Ticket Master.