Unauthorized truck crushed as it fails to pass through FDR Drive overpass

MANHATTAN – A small section of the FDR Drive is partially closed after an unauthorized tractor-trailer crashed into an overpass on the FDR Drive early Monday.

It happened about midnight when the truck traveling southbound couldn’t clear the 11 feet 5-inch overpass at East 90th Street.

While the driver appears to be OK, the truck wasn’t so lucky. A photo provided to PIX11 shows the truck broken apart with cargo in plain sight and stuck under the overpass.

Two southbound lanes remain blocked on FDR Drive as authorities investigate the collision.

The FDR is among the several parkways in New York City with commercial vehicle restrictions.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.