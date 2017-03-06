Theatre project helps ex-cons re-enter life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – It's a play called "Getting Close" by a group called Reemergent Theatre.

All the actors on stage are recently released from prison and trying to reenter life in New York City.

One of the actors onstage John Hincapie was wrongfully convicted in the killing of a Utah tourist in 1990.

Hincapie, then 18 at the time, lost 25 years of his life serving a prison sentence he didn't deserve and he actually forgave those who forced his false confession.

For this exonerated ex-con, acting in this autobiographical play is therapeutic.

"No one really knows how to help an individual live life after all the pain," Hincapie told PIX11. "But this (acting) is a form of therapy."

The (Re)emergent Theatre is the brainchild of Ashley Hamilton and Clare Hammoor.

"There are a lot of great reentry programs," Hammoor said, "but mostly about how to find a job. This is more about how to deal with stress, create a community, integrate back into your life."

The other actors onstage all recently released after wrongful convictions;

"Reemergent has really anchored me since I came out after 39 years," Robert Lindsay, a musician and an actor with the theatre company, told PIX11. "And there were some rough spots and (re)emergent helped me get through them," he added.

And the play ended with a question and answer session where the actors and audience learned more about one another and hopefully it was a great learning experience for all.