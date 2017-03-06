Superfoods, like these, also offer beauty benefits

We all know Superfoods like chia seeds, avocados, and kale are great for our health. But guess what — They also have some pretty major beauty benefits. Here to tell us all about them is our beauty expert and friend, Milly Almodovar.

Superfood – Chia Seeds: Rich in antioxidants and omegas which reduce inflammation and dryness and increase circulation to the skin.

Avon NutraEffects Active Seed Complex $18

The complex is made with Chia Seeds. The powerful hydration quality comes from the blend of Chia Seeds which can hold up to 12x their weight in water and are rich in omega 3 fatty acids and keep skin hydrated and smooth for 48 hours. (So if you skip a day, no worries, skin is still hydrated). http://www.avon.com

Nubian Heritage Abyssinian Oil & Chia Seed Body Lotion $9.99 Chia Seeds and Organic Amaranth Extract are both ancient superfoods, Together these ancient grains provide deep nourishment and protection with antioxidants and natural proteins.So your skin is hydrated and exfoliated after using. Hydration last 48 hours on skin as well. http://www.vitaminshoppe.com

Superfood – Avocados: Contains beta carotene which strengthens the skin and vitamin c which builds collagen.

Borghese Fango Active Mud For Face And Body $50

A mud mask for both face and body Derived from traditional Tuscan treatments, its deep-down purifying power purges and minimizes pores. It exfoliates and helps surface cell turnover, imparting clarity. It hydrates and firms reducing fine lines and providing smooth, toned texture. Infused with sweet almond and avocado oils, this mud detoxifies and does away with dull skin, leaving skin radiant and refreshed. http://www.borghese.com

Superfood – Lemon: The high vitamin C content is great for dark marks and collagen building. Fun Fact The peel has 5 to 10 times more vitamin C than the actual lemon juice.

Kneipp Lemon Verbena and Avocado Butter Soft In Seconds Hand Cream $10

This contains Lemon Verbena, jojoba oil and avocado oil to make hands super soft in seconds and lemon is loaded with vitamin c so helps build collagen helping hands look more youthful. This is one of Kneipp’s top selling items at their store. You can get at kneipp.com or Roosevelt Field Mall. http://www.kneipp.com

Superfood – Kale: With one of the highest concentrations of antioxidants, kale goes miles in keeping your skin looking fresh and youthful. Thanks to its Vitamins A, C, E, and K, kale has the ability to bust free radicals, repair sun damage, rebuild skin cells, and improve skin elasticity.

Youth To The People: Age Prevention Cleanser $36.00

Packed with antioxidant-rich kale, spinach, green tea, and alfalfa, Youth to the People Age Prevention Cleanser keeps your skin glowing and protects against free radical damage, environmental stresses, and redness. It’s gentle, non-drying, and removes makeup easily, leaving your skin refreshed and clean. Use it daily to prevent buildup in pores, while keeping your skin balanced and healthy-looking. http://www.sephora.com

Superfood – Coconuts: Coconut oil is one of the most popular beauty oils for both hair and skin. It is the only oil actually proven by science to penetrate the hair shaft and nourish hair.

Maui Moisture Curl Quench & Coconut Oil Curl Smoothie $8.99

This contains a unique blend with aloe vera juice and is infused with pure coconut water, unlike some other hair smoothies that start with water as their first ingredient listed. Rich coconut oil is blended into this creamy curl smoothie along with papaya butter and plumeria extract. The results. It helps detangle, defrizz and define curls while enhancing softness and body for shiny, bouncy curls, coils or waves. Moisturized strands, mended split ends and a healthy glow with every use. http://www.ulta.com