New York Cosmos become Coney Island’s newest sports team

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Professional soccer team the New York Cosmos is the newest sports team to call Brooklyn home.

The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce and the Alliance for Coney Island hosted hundreds of people at Gargiulo’s Restaurant to welcome the team to Coney Island.

They are the current champions of the North American Soccer League.

Cosmos captain Carlos Mendes shared his excitement about the new chapter for the team and how passionate Brooklyn soccer fans are.

“I’m excited to play in a community like Brooklyn where people appreciate the game and really know the game and love the game,” said Mendes.

Mendes grew up in Mineola, calling Long Island a “hot bed for soccer.”

“A lot of talent comes out of here,” said Mendes. “I was lucky to be born and raised here.”

The team was purchased by Rocco Commisso and will play at MCU Park along Coney Island’s iconic boardwalk.

It won’t just be the Cosmos coming to Brooklyn; the team will bring more foot traffic to local businesses and jobs.

“When you bring a major franchise like this to the borough, it’s more than just about soccer and about fans and about people coming to Coney Island, which is great, it’s about economic development,” said Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Andrew Hoan.

Bringing the Cosmos to Coney Island will call for an increase of jobs, such as concessions and in the stands. Local businesses will also benefit with the crowds coming to see the Cosmos.

“The restaurants and the different places in Coney Island are going to be seeing visitors,” said Hoan.

Hoan says hundreds of jobs will be available to Coney Island residents to help with the boost in tourism.

The Cosmos will have their first home game on April 1 against Miami FC.

Fans can score tickets by calling 855-712-6766.