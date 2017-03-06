Queens mom arrested after heroin found in her 6-year-old son’s backpack

WHITESTONE, Queens — Police arrested a Queens mom Friday after her son showed up at his Queens school with heroin in his backpack.

Leah Pagano’s 6-year-old son showed a white box he had to a teacher’s aide at Public School 209 in Whitestone, an NYPD spokesperson said. The teacher’s aide found heroin, glassine envelopes and pills in the box.

Police arrested Pagano, 36, at the school, police officials said. She was charged with misdemeanor drug possession, endangering the welfare of a child and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Pagano, who said she snorts heroin, is the one who prepares her son’s school bag and lunch, court documents show.

“I could not find my box with heroin inside,” Pagano said. “I was not sure if it was in his school bag and went to sleep. I can not believe I did this.”

Pagano was arraigned Saturday and is next scheduled to appear in court on April 25, according to court documents. She was released on her own recognizance.