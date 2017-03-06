Queens DA gives $20m to NYPD for neighborhood policing

QUEENS — The Queens District Attorney’s Office will give more than $20 million to the NYPD to support neighborhood policing, officials said Monday.

The NYPD will receive $20,391,864 in asset forfeiture funds. The money comes from the seizure of criminal assets.

There’s a plan in place to break down the amount of money going to different areas:

Vehicles – $11,291,214 – An estimated 264 vehicles will be used in precincts across Queens.

Tablets – $2,709,582 – The tablets will be for recruits and trainers.

Automated External Defibrillators – $1,997,347 – CPR training will help officers save lives.

Flashlights – $1,587,500 – New recruits are currently required to buy their own flashlights. This will save them that expense.

Training Mats – $336,025 – The mats currently used by recruits are in poor condition.

License Plate Readers – $127,973 – Readers will be used at the NYPD Training Bureau.

Maintenance Contract – $99,250 – The money will go toward equipment maintenance.

Computer Hardware/Software – $57,774 – This will be used to develop professional graphics for training exercises.

Mannequins and Accessories – $51,693 – Mannequins provide crucial police training.

Police One – $390,000 – This will provide continuing education for officers.

Leadership in Police Organizations – $45,000 – This will provide continuing education for NYPD trainers.

Driver Trainer Simulators – $60,326 – This will support maintenance and software upgrades.

Upgraded Gun Holsters – $1,638,180 – New holsters will contain an automatic locking system.

