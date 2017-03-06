Queens DA gives $20m to NYPD for neighborhood policing

QUEENS — The Queens District Attorney’s Office will give more than $20 million to the NYPD to support neighborhood policing, officials said Monday.
The NYPD will receive $20,391,864 in asset forfeiture funds. The money comes from the seizure of criminal assets.
There’s a plan in place to break down the amount of money going to different areas:
- Vehicles – $11,291,214 – An estimated 264 vehicles will be used in precincts across Queens.
- Tablets – $2,709,582 – The tablets will be for recruits and trainers.
- Automated External Defibrillators – $1,997,347 – CPR training will help officers save lives.
- Flashlights – $1,587,500 – New recruits are currently required to buy their own flashlights. This will save them that expense.
- Training Mats – $336,025 – The mats currently used by recruits are in poor condition.
- License Plate Readers – $127,973 – Readers will be used at the NYPD Training Bureau.
- Maintenance Contract – $99,250 – The money will go toward equipment maintenance.
- Computer Hardware/Software – $57,774 – This will be used to develop professional graphics for training exercises.
- Mannequins and Accessories – $51,693 – Mannequins provide crucial police training.
- Police One – $390,000 – This will provide continuing education for officers.
- Leadership in Police Organizations – $45,000 – This will provide continuing education for NYPD trainers.
- Driver Trainer Simulators – $60,326 – This will support maintenance and software upgrades.
- Upgraded Gun Holsters – $1,638,180 – New holsters will contain an automatic locking system.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
40.728224 -73.794852