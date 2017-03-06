SIGN UP NOW: GET PIX11 NEWS HEADLINES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Queens DA gives $20m to NYPD for neighborhood policing

Posted 11:25 AM, March 6, 2017
(NYPD/Twitter)

QUEENS — The Queens District Attorney’s Office will give more than $20 million to the NYPD to support neighborhood policing, officials said Monday.

The NYPD will receive $20,391,864 in asset forfeiture funds. The money comes from the seizure of criminal assets.

There’s a plan in place to break down the amount of money going to different areas:

  • Vehicles – $11,291,214 – An estimated 264 vehicles will be used in precincts across Queens.
  • Tablets – $2,709,582 – The tablets will be for recruits and trainers.
  • Automated External Defibrillators – $1,997,347 – CPR training will help officers save lives.
  • Flashlights – $1,587,500 – New recruits are currently required to buy their own flashlights. This will save them that expense.
  • Training Mats – $336,025 – The mats currently used by recruits are in poor condition.
  • License Plate Readers – $127,973 – Readers will be used at the NYPD Training Bureau.
  • Maintenance Contract – $99,250 – The money will go toward equipment maintenance.
  • Computer Hardware/Software – $57,774 – This will be used to develop professional graphics for training exercises.
  • Mannequins and Accessories – $51,693 – Mannequins provide crucial police training.
  • Police One – $390,000 – This will provide continuing education for officers.
  • Leadership in Police Organizations – $45,000 – This will provide continuing education for NYPD trainers.
  • Driver Trainer Simulators – $60,326 – This will support maintenance and software upgrades.
  • Upgraded Gun Holsters – $1,638,180 – New holsters will contain an automatic locking system.

