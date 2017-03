Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stars are born and not made — and Hudson Loverro exemplifies that saying.

The pint-sized powerhouse steals the show as the “young Calogero” in “A Bronx Tale: The Musical,” now playing at the Longacre Theatre.

PIX11 got a chance to hang out with Hudson before he headed out to the theater.

For more on the show, tickets and schedule information, log on to: http://abronxtalethemusical.com/