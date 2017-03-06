Park Slope parking spot selling for $300,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK SLOPE — It could be the end to your NYC parking woes, but only if you have a spare $300,000.

"Sounds like a real waste of money and a good incentive not to own a car," Ben Nimkin, a Park Slope resident, told PIX 11 when asked about buying a parking spot for more than a quarter of a million dollars.

The spot is slightly smaller than a large walk-in closet and costs more than a one-bedroom apartment in Gravesend.

But a parking spot here at 845 Union St. in Park Slope is now on the market for $300,000 and like other condo properties, it comes with a $240 monthly maintenance fee and $51 in monthly real estate taxes.

"Prices have gone up appreciably, so if you are buying property at $3, $4 or $5 million, it may be worth it, to some, to buy a parking spot," Judith Leif, a Park Slope real estate broker, told PIX11 News.

Other brokers also said that $300,000 price tag for a parking spot is not that crazy when you compare it to the $1 million dollar price tag in Manhattan for spots in parking garages at two locations in SoHo — 42 Crosby St.and at 15 Renwick St.

And While no one at Berman Realty, which owns the Union Street garage, was available to comment, lots of other Park Slope folks would.

"If it comes fully furnished and you put bed in it and butler service, I might like it," Dr. Len Brenner, a Park Slope dentist, told PIX11.

Lewis Friedman, another Park Slope resident, says he thought "it would be worth $500,00 soon."

And still another woman, an unidentified PIX11 fan, said, "I'll give the money to you, Magee."