Park Slope parking spot on the market for $300k

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — Ever wanted a parking spot more expensive than your car? How about one more expensive than several cars combined?

A parking spot in Brooklyn is on the market for $300,000. That’s right, for just $300,000 a year anyone can end their “parking woes forever,” according to the listing on the real estate company’s website

“No more circling looking for a space, no more parking tickets, no more shoveling out your car from a snowdrift,” the Brown Harris Stevens listing says. “It’s time to purchase a parking space and simplify your life.”

In addition to the $300,000 price tag, the owner of the Park Slope parking space will have to pay $240 in monthly maintenance fees and $51 in monthly taxes. That’s nearly $3,500 more a year.

The building is pre-war and the owner of the open parking space will have access to full-time attendants and valets. Parking garage employees will also be available to hand wash the vehicle for an additional charge.

The spaces are a good investment, according to Brown Harris Stevens.