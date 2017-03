CROTONA PARK, The Bronx — Firefighters are battling a blaze that is tearing through a 6-story apartment building in the Bronx Monday evening.

The fire has consumed several floor of one wing of 653 Crotona Park.

It happened just after 6 p.m. and grew to a 4th alarm around 7 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.