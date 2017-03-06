Man slashes Queens postal worker in the face

LAURELTON, Queens — Police took a man into custody Monday afternoon after he slashed a postal worker in the face, officials said.

The 49-year-old woman was delivering mail to a home on 220th Street when a man opened the door and slashed her in the face around noon, a police spokesman said. He closed the door and barricaded himself inside.

Police responded to the scene and took the man into custody around 1:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. The man’s name has not yet been released and police have not yet filed any charges.

The woman was transported to North Shore University Hospital in stable condition, police said. Her name has not been released.