LIRR plans to add third track as residents worry of possible noise, congestion during construction

MINNEOLA, N.Y. – The LIRR has plans to add a third track between Floral Park and Hicksville.

It would affect four communities in Nassau County including Floral Park, Garden City, New Hyde Park and the Town of Hempstead.

According to the MTA, the 2-billion dollar LIRR expansion project would add a 9.8 mile track that would help with service disruptions and offer extra service.

"With all the congestion when you get on at peak hours, the third track would help with the congestion," said Paul Dopyera, before he got on his train in Mineola Monday morning.

But some don't want the construction, the noise and road closures that could affect first responders, in the event of an emergency.

"Hopefully construction ends fairly soon," Dopyera added.

According to Newsday, Nassau County residents hired a law firm and engineering company to take a look at MTA's two-thousand page Draft Environmental Impact Study, and the findings show the plan is not clear enough and it doesn't include the impact on residents who live nearby.

"I think much more convenient for traffic on railroad...beneficial for people on Long Island," LIRR rider Jimmy Negri said on Monday.

The MTA has returned PIX11's request for comment.