Howard looks into missing safe

It’s not every day that an attorney asks for my assistance. But Jef Heninger did. It seems he represents a California guy who ordered a safe for $9,500 from Lacka Safe of Hackensack. His client paid $9,500 and never received the safe.

“He then was supposed to get a refund,” Henninger told me. “They sent him a check for a refund. That check bounced. After that they didn’t hear from him.”

When Henninger sued, Lacka Safe didn’t show up to defend the case. The attorney did a little more research. He found a number of similar complaints online. And Lacka has an “F” rating from the Better Business Bureau, although it did subsequently satisfy some of those complainants.

When we visited Lacka, the bosses weren’t there. It’s a big warehouse with a lot of safes. So I left my card and asked the workers there to have the boss call me.

Mak Lacka did call me. During our conversation Lacka agreed to contact Jef Henninger and make arrangements to refund the client’s money. We’ll see what happens.

Oh, by the way, Lacka is the company that sold a midtown a jeweler a couple of safes that were opened by thieves on New Year’s Eve while the Times Square festivities were underway. A number of reports said the thieves seemed to know the combinations.

I asked Mr. Lacka about that situation. All he said was,”No comment.”