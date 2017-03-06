Grief counselors at NJ school after high school freshman struck, killed by off-duty trooper

WESTFIELD, N.J. — Grief counselors are on hand Monday at the New Jersey high school of a teenage girl who was fatally struck by an off-duty state trooper over the weekend.

Terry DiFalco, 13, was a freshman at Westfield High School. She was fatally struck around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Central Avenue in Westfield.

Hundreds gathered for a Sunday night vigil in DiFalco’s memory.

“We are all devastated by these events and our heartfelt condolences go out to the entire family and friends,” said Westfield Principal Derrick Nelson.

The trooper’s name has not been disclosed and no charges have been filed. No other injuries were reported in the crash, which remains under investigation.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

“Words cannot adequately describe the sorrow we feel upon the tragic loss last evening of one of our Westfield High School freshmen,” Superintendent Margaret Dolan said in a statement Sunday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her loving family and friends. Our school counselors and administrative team will be on hand to provide support and help in any way we can.”