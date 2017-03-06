Former chair of Port Authority David Samson faces sentencing in federal court Monday

NEWARK, N.J. — The former chairman of the agency that controls New York and New Jersey-area airports and roadways faces prison time during his sentencing Monday.

David Samson, a mentor to Republican Gov. Chris Christie, pleaded guilty in 2016 to pressuring United Airlines to provide direct air service to make it easier to get to his vacation home. The airline was in negotiations with the Port Authority at the time.

He will be sentenced to up to two years in prison under the terms of his plea agreement.

United Airlines began offering flights to Columbia, South Carolina – a city about 50 miles from Samson’s vacation home – in September 2012 and ended the flights April 2014.

The money-losing flight was ended three days after Samson resigned. United’s CEO resigned after an investigation into that service.

Despite United’s role, no executives or employees were charged. The airline agreed to pay a $2.25 million fine.

“As we move forward, continuing to earn and keep the trust of our employees, customers, shareholders, and the communities we serve around the world remains critical to our success,” Oscar Munoz, president and chief executive officer of United, said in a statement. “We will continue to act with the utmost integrity in everything we do, ensuring that we are always conducting business ethically and with the best interests of all of our stakeholders in mind.”

