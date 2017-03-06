WATCH: Pregnant mom does spot-on impression of April the Giraffe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — An expectant mother in South Carolina stole a page from April the Giraffe's book -- and now her Facebook video is going viral.

For nearly two weeks, the world has been watching April via a live web camera in her habitat at Animal Adventure Park in upstate New York.

Erin Dietrich, who is 39 weeks pregnant with her fourth child, livestreamed a video on Sunday in which she did her own April the giraffe impression.

The roughly 8-minute video shows her wearing a giraffe mask pacing in her room. She takes a break to sit in a chair -- and even dances. As of midday Monday, the video had more than 14 million views, on par with the popularity of April.

In the comments, Dietrich said she ordered the giraffe mask online Friday and it arrived Sunday.

"Clearly we live an exciting life over here in the Dietrich household," she said.

Later she wrote: