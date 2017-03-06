Double tractor-trailer crash sends cab flying, shuts down Jersey-bound lanes on I-80/95

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY — All Jersey-bound express lanes on the I-80/95 were closed Monday during rush-hour due to a crash involving two tractor-trailers that sent the cab of one truck flying across the roadway.

The trucks remained attached following the crash near exit 71, AIR11 showed at 6:22 a.m.

It appeared one tractor-trailer rear-ended the other, causing one of the cabs to go flying.

Southbound express lanes are closed; outbound delays are nearly backed up to the George Washington Bridge with traffic being diverted to local lanes.

It is not known if anyone was injured.