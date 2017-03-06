All LIRR service into Penn Station suspended due to switch trouble

NEW YORK — Commuters should expect heavy delays Monday evening as all service into Penn Station has been suspended due to a switch problem.

Port Washington Branch trains will terminate at Woodside; all other westbound trains will terminate at Jamaica.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring tickets for LIRR customers at Sutphin Blvd./Archer Ave for the E train, at 61st Street/Woodside for the 7 train and at 34th Street/Penn Station and Atlantic Avenue for service on the 2/3 trains.

For updates, visit MTA.info.