97-year-old twin sisters possibly freeze to death after they both fall

BARRINGTON, RI — A 97-year-old woman apparently slipped and fell while walking to her car. Her twin sister, running into the house to call for help, tripped on a rug.

Both were found dead the next morning, and police believe they may have frozen to death.

The tragic deaths took place over the weekend in Barrington, Rhode Island.

Martha Williams was walking to her house after having dinner with her sister Jean Haley on Friday. Their younger sister, an 89-year-old woman, had dropped them off and was on her way home.

Police believe Martha Williams slipped in the driveway. Her twin sister, police believe, fell in the garage while running to get help.

A neighbor noticed Martha Williams’s body in the driveway and called 911.

“Ms. Williams may have fallen in the driveway,” Police Chief John LaCoss said in a statement. “Ms. Haley may have tripped on a rug on the floor of the garage as she attempted to enter her house to call for assistance.”

The precise cause of death hasn’t been issued but extremely cold temperatures might have been a factor in the deaths, La Coss said.