ELTINGVILLE, Staten Island – Two people are hurt after a fire broke out inside a 2-story home on Staten Island early Monday.

It’s happening at a private house on Driggs Street in the Eltingville section of the borough, FDNY says. Flames have spread throughout the home.

The severity of the injuries are unknown at this time, according to FDNY.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.