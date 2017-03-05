Woman punches rider when she’s asked to pay subway fare: NYPD

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, The Bronx — A subway rider was attacked when she told a woman to pay the fare after she tried to skip the Metrocard swipe at a Bronx subway station, police said.

The incident happened at the Fordham Road subway station about 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 28, police said.

The woman, 56, who uses a cane, swiped her Metrocard and entered the subway station through the gate. A woman, who the victim didn’t know, then followed her through the gate, police said.

When the victim confronted the woman and told her to pay her subway fare, she got angry. She allegedly followed the victim onto the platform, threw a large cup at her, then pulled her hair and punched her in the head.

The victim fell to the ground and the woman fled.

The victim was not hospitalized, police said.

The attacker is described as a woman between 18 and 22 years old, 120 pounds and between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 6 inches.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.