Woman, 78, robbed by man pretending to help her in Bronx building elevator: police

MOUNT EDEN, The Bronx — A man allegedly robbed a woman after pretending to help her out of the elevator in her Bronx apartment building Friday.

The woman, 81, was with the man in the elevator of her apartment building near Grand Concourse and Marcy Place in the Mount Eden section of the Bronx about 2:20 p.m., police said. She did not know the man at the time.

The man allegedly pretended to help the woman out of the elevator. He was seen on surveillance video opening the door and looking around.

But instead of helping her out, he turned around and physically threatened her, police said.

He ripped the woman's wallet out of her hands and took $200 in cash before fleeing the scene, according to police.

The man is described as being about 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds with a salt-and-pepper beard and a wrinkled complexion.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.