WATCH LIVE: Giraffe watch 2017 reaches day 11; April prepares to give birth at New York zoo

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe remains “very pregnant” after an active night dealing with many intense baby kicks.

This is April’s fourth calf. It will be the first calf for the father, Oliver.

April’s appetite is also still very strong, Animal Adventure Park said Sunday in their morning update. It is very cold in the area with snow and ice on the ground, but April’s pen is kept at 60-62 degrees. April and Oliver will remain inside as cold temperatures linger in the region.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months. Once the baby is born, it will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth.

“Pregnancy belly has never looked so good! Move over Beyonce – there is a new bump in town!” the zoo posted on their Facebook page Saturday.

Animal Adventure Park will have a contest to name April and Oliver’s calf after the baby is born.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes. Animal Adventure Park has raised $34,466 as of Sunday morning. The zoo also launched a new website for April – Aprilthegiraffe.com.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville began streaming Feb. 23. Youtube initially removed the video after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit.”

“What this has done is pulled an educational tool away from tens of millions of individuals. … You have harmed the species’ survival more than you could ever recognize,” a zoo official said on a Facebook live video after the takedown.

Animal Adventure Park has welcomed several Barbados lambs in the last few days and a baby llama.