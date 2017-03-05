Thief threatens bartender with gun, robs Bayside bar: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAYSIDE, Queens — Police are looking for a thief armed with a gun who robbed a Bayside Bar last Monday.

The man was at JD's Saloon at 308-11 35th Ave. in Bayside, Queens just after 3 a.m., when the bar was about to close, police said.

The man allegedly pulled out a gun, held it sideways and threatened the bartender.

"Give me what's in the register and what's in the safe box," Marlon, JD's Saloon's bartender, told PIX11 News.

Marlon followed the thief's demand and handed over about $700 in cash.

He told PIX11 News that even after the thief left the bar, he said "Have a good day" to him. Marlon said there were customers still at the saloon, but nobody noticed a thing.

"I had people in the bar...no body got hurt," Marlon said.

The armed thief is described as a man described as being 30 to 40 years old. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweater, dark colored pants and a black ski cap.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.