Teenage girl struck, killed by vehicle driven by off-duty NJ trooper

WESTFIELD, N.J. — Authorities say a vehicle driven by an off-duty state trooper has struck and killed a teenage girl in Union County.

The accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Central Avenue in Westfield. But further details were not immediately available.

Police say the 13-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. But her name and the trooper’s name have not been disclosed.

No other injuries were reported in the accident, which remains under investigation.