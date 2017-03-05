North Korea has fired a projectile into the Sea of Japan, which is also known as the East Sea, according to a South Korean Defense Ministry official. North Korea test-fired a new type of missile, the Pukguksong-2, nearly a month ago.
North Korea fires projectile into Sea of Japan, South Korea says
