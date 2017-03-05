News Closeup: Third anniversary of Malaysia flight disappearance; President Trump’s Congress address

NEW YORK — March 8 marks three years since Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 vanished over the Indian Ocean. Despite a $160 million search over a 46,000-square-mile area, the plane has not been found.

There are many theories as to what may have happened to the flight, including murder suicide by the pilot. The three countries involved in the search decided to call it quits in January. Families of the passengers on that flight are devastated – still hoping for answers as to what really happened to their loved ones.

Marc Moller and Justin Green, two aviation attorneys with Kreindler & Kreindler who are handling cases for some of those families talked about the disappearance. They are experts in aviation disasters.

President Trump delivered his first address before Congress this week. The president entered the halls of Congress with one of the lowest approval ratings of any new president. But he left with high marks from the majority of those who watched the speech.

Morgan Pehme, a political analyst, and Chapin Fay, political strategist with Mercury Group, discussed President Trump’s speech and all the latest developments in his administration.