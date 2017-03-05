Mets welcome family of FDNY chief killed in house explosion to spring training

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The New York Mets welcomed the family of slain FDNY Chief Michael Fahy to Port St. Lucie for the team’s spring training this weekend.

The Fahy children — Michael, 12, Anna, 9, and Cormac, 6, — spent the weekend being part of the baseball team. The children had dinner, went go-cart racing, played mini-golf and went bowling with several team members.

On Sunday, the Fahy family watched the game from the dugout.

Battalion Chief Fahy, a 17-year veteran, was fatally struck by flying debris in a Bronx house explosion on Sept. 27, 2016.