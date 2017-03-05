SIGN UP NOW: GET PIX11 NEWS HEADLINES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Mets welcome family of FDNY chief killed in house explosion to spring training

Posted 7:48 PM, March 5, 2017, by
Michael, 12, Anna, 9, Cormac, 6, and Fiona Fahy in Port St. Lucie for New York Mets' Spring Training this weekend. (New York Mets)

Michael, 12, Anna, 9, Cormac, 6, and Fiona Fahy in Port St. Lucie for New York Mets’ Spring Training this weekend. (New York Mets)

Michael J. Fahy, a 17-year veteran and a father of 3, was killed in the line of duty earlier this week. (FDNY)

Michael J. Fahy, a 17-year veteran and a father of 3, was killed in the line of duty earlier this week. (FDNY)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The New York Mets welcomed the family of slain FDNY Chief Michael Fahy to Port St. Lucie for the team’s spring training this weekend.

The Fahy children — Michael, 12, Anna, 9, and Cormac, 6, — spent the weekend being part of the baseball team. The children had dinner, went go-cart racing, played mini-golf and went bowling with several team members.

On Sunday, the Fahy family watched the game from the dugout.

Battalion Chief Fahy, a 17-year veteran, was fatally struck by flying debris in a Bronx house explosion on Sept. 27, 2016.

Related stories