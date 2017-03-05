Massive blaze rips through Queens; leave families homeless

RICHMOND HILL, Queens — A massive blaze ripped through a Queens neighborhood overnight, leaving several families homeless.

The seven-alarm fire started around 11 p.m. on the first floor of a two-story building on Liberty Avenue near 111th Street, FDNY officials said. It quickly spread to seven adjacent buildings.

Businesses and homes were destroyed in the fire, FDNY officials said. The row of buildings affected were underneath an elevated L train station.

More than 200 firefighters battled the fire for four three hours, the FDNY said. Four of them received minor injuries.

One civilian also received minor injuries from the fire, officials said. Two of the firefighters and the civilian were transported to Jamaica Hospital for treatment.

Officials from the Red Cross were on scene to help people find places to sleep.