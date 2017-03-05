Man holds up Queens cellphone store at gunpoint

JAMAICA, Queens — A man held up a Queens cellphone store Saturday at gunpoint, an NYPD spokesperson said.

The man walked into a Metro PCS on Hillside Avenue near 169th Street around 5:40 p.m., police officials said. He pulled out a black handgun and demanded an employee give him cellphones.

A 26-year-old male employee agreed and gave the culprit two Apple iPhones, an NYPD spokesperson said. The man left with the two phones.

No one was injured, officials said.

Police have asked for help identifying the culprit. He is described as being about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. The man has a mustache and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).