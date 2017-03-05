Brooklyn man shoots woman, 38, in stomach

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — A 26-year-old Brooklyn man shot a woman in the stomach late Saturday night, NYPD officials said.

Travis Bascom fled the Sheepshead Bay apartment after the 10:30 p.m. shooting, but a witness identified him and police were able to arrest him shortly after he allegedly shot the 38-year-old woman, an NYPD spokesman said.

Three children were in the apartment at the time of the shooting, police said. It was not immediately clear if they were the victim’s children.

The woman was rushed to Lutheran Medical Center and is in stable condition, officials said. She and Bascom know each other, but the nature of the relationship was not immediately clear.

Police charged Bascom with assault, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and acting in a manner injurious to a child.