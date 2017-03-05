4 siblings reported missing last seen in East New York home

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Police are searching for four missing siblings who were last seen inside their East New York home Sunday morning.

The siblings, between 8 and 15 years old, were in their home on Atkins Avenue near Hegeman Avenue just before 8 a.m., police said.

They were reported missing by 6 p.m.

Alicia Geter, 15, is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black coat.

Angelina Geter, 11, is described as being 4 feet 11 inches tall and 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple coat.

Destiny Geter, 9, is described as being 4 feet 2 inches tall and 70 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink coat.

Gabriella Geter, 8, is described as being 4 feet 1 inch tall and 70 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple coat.

