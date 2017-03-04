WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe ‘very active’ as she continues to prepare for birth at New York zoo

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe remains “very active” and has a “large appetite” as she continues to prepare to birth her long-awaited calf.

April’s good but “active” night appeared to have been caused by the possibility of a few contractions Friday night into Saturday, but Animal Adventure Park said it cannot confirm she did have contractions. April has quite the appetite Saturday morning and is said to be enjoying “morning treats.”

“Pregnancy belly has never looked so good! Move over Beyonce – there is a new bump in town!” the zoo posted on their Facebook page Saturday. “We must remember a 6′ [foot] 150# [pound] baby is performing acrobatic routines inside!”

April and Oliver, the calf’s father, will remain inside as cold temperatures linger in the region.