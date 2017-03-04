WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe ‘very active’ as she continues to prepare for birth at New York zoo

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe remains “very active” and has a “large appetite” as she continues to prepare to birth her long-awaited calf.
April’s good but “active” night appeared to have been caused by the possibility of a few contractions Friday night into Saturday, but Animal Adventure Park said it cannot confirm she did have contractions. April has quite the appetite Saturday morning and is said to be enjoying “morning treats.”
“Pregnancy belly has never looked so good! Move over Beyonce – there is a new bump in town!” the zoo posted on their Facebook page Saturday. “We must remember a 6′ [foot] 150# [pound] baby is performing acrobatic routines inside!”
April and Oliver, the calf’s father, will remain inside as cold temperatures linger in the region.
This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for Oliver.
Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months, according to Animal Adventure Park. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth.
Once the calf is born, the zoo will hold a contest to name it.
Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth. The feed has totaled more than 15 million views on YouTube as people around the world check on April’s condition.
The stream, however, was briefly taken down when animal rights activists flagged it as “sexually explicit,” according to the park.
Due to her popularity, the zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April. The zoo also warned fans of fake livestreams and websites selling giraffe-related merchandise.