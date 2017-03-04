Teen with autism left on school bus overnight found in Mount Vernon garage

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. — A teenage boy with special needs reported missing was found on a bus in the company’s bus Saturday morning, hours after he was supposed to be dropped of at his home.

The teenager, 16, was reported missing just after midnight on Saturday, police said. A woman told police her son was suppose to dropped off at their home about 9:30 p.m. Friday after attending an event in New Rochelle.

Police searched the area near the home and the event location and couldn’t find the teen. They continued to search the area for several hours.

The First Student Inc. Bus monitor, identified as Iakua Haywood, had allegedly told officials after the child was reported missing that she personally witnessed the teen getting off the bus and going into his home during a phone call.

Detectives then tracked the bus’ movements through GPS and found that the bus had not stopped at the teen’s home after the even, police said. The bus company manager took police to the bus company garage and found the teen still sitting onboard at about 7:40 a.m.

The teen appeared to be in good condition and was taken home to his mother, police said.

The bus driver, identified as Laikhraj Prashad Persaud, of the Bronx, and Haywood were charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.