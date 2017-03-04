Sarah Jessica Parker invited to meet Russian ambassador after posting ‘Sex and the City’ meme on Instagram

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker doesn’t have to feel left out of the foreign policy social scene anymore after the Russian Foreign Ministry tweeted that Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak would be happy to meet with Parker, too.

The invitation came Friday, from the Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in response to Parker’s Instagram post on Thursday. The “Sex And The City” star channeled her character Carrie Bradshaw to joke about the controversy surrounding the meetings between Kislyak and US Attorney General Jeff Sessions — and the subsequent revelations that more Trump administration advisers have met with the Russian ambassador.

Parker’s Instagram post features a scene from the HBO series showing Bradshaw typing on a laptop with a caption, resembling the television script, that reads:

“I couldn’t help but wonder… has the Russian ambassador been meeting with everybody except me?”

“I had to. Don’t know the provenance however whoever you are, thank you.”

I had to. Don't know the provenance however whoever you are, thank you. X, sj A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Mar 2, 2017 at 1:44pm PST

Sessions has come under fire after news broke that he met Kislyak twice last year but did not mention either meeting during his confirmation hearings. Sessions announced Thursday that he would recuse himself from any investigation related to President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Since then, more Trump advisers have disclosed meetings with the Russian ambassador.

In the TV series, Bradshaw’s columns were more about the politics of relationships rather than public policy. She also dated Russian artist Aleksandr Petrovsky, played by Russian choreographer Mikhail Baryshnikov.

Zakharova’s response followed the style of Parker’s post. The Russian Foreign Ministry tweeted a photo showing Zakharova typing on a computer as if she is writing a reply to Parker.

“If #SarahJessicaParker desperately wants to meet Russian Ambassador to US – anything is possible. Sergey Ivanovich will be happy.”

#Zakharova: If #SarahJessicaParker desperately wants to meet Russian Ambassador to US -anything is possible. Sergey Ivanovich will be happy pic.twitter.com/GhAmnuQBn5 — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) March 3, 2017

… And now, one can’t help but wonder, is Zakharova a “SATC” fan, too?