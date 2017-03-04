SIGN UP NOW: GET PIX11 NEWS HEADLINES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Police search for missing teen boy last seen in Bronx

Posted 3:11 PM, March 4, 2017, by
Anthony Acevedo, 13, was last seen Friday night in the vicinity of a Mount Hope apartment in the Bronx. (NYPD)

MT. HOPE, the Bronx — A 13-year-old Bronx teenager is missing Saturday and police are searching for him.

Anthony Acevedo, 13, was last seen near an apartment building on Mount Hope Place in the Mount Hope section of the Bronx Friday around 9 p.m.

He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black sweater and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to the missing is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.