People’s March for Education Justice heads to Cuomo’s NYC office

MANHATTAN — Teachers, students, parents and supporters are marching Saturday for better educational resources in the state of New York in the People’s March for Education Justice.

The group aims to “defend public education from federal attacks by Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos… defend here in New York from Governor Andrew Cuomo,” according to the group’s Facebook page.

They’re marching from Trump International Hotel to Cuomo’s office on Third Avenue. The group’s demands include a use of $4.3 billion owed to the public “statewide” which includes $1.9 billion owed to New York City; to ‘Raise the Age’ and end youth criminalization; to end the state’s reliance on “high stakes testing”; to demand that the state invests in pre-K and childcare; to ensure that all public schools, colleges and universities in the state are sanctuary schools; to demand that SUNY and CUNY schools are truly made free when Cuomo’s proposed free tuition plan takes effect this fall; and to extend and expand the millionaire’s tax, which would potentially bring billions of dollars in funding to schools.

The group’s page says both Cuomo and President Trump have “attacked” public education and “called public schools a ‘monopoly.'”

Marches are being held throughout the state in Buffalo, Kingston, Rochester, Schenectady, Syracuse and Wyandanch in conjunction with the New York City march.