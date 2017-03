Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Mayor's House has a rare open house on Sunday.

Gracie Mansion, also called the People's House, is hosting tours to reveal its newest exhibit "New York 1942."

It commemorates the 75th Anniversary of the first mayor to live in the historic home. Mayor LaGuardia and his wife and children moved in during World War Two.

Public tours are usually available only on Tuesdays. Information about the mansion can be found here.

Free tickets must be requested for the Sunday morning tours here.