Dos Toros to offer $1 burritos at opening of Flatiron location on Tuesday

FLATIRON, Manhattan — Craving a burrito? Head to Dos Toros in Flatiron to get one for just $1 on Tuesday.

A new Dos Toros location is opening at 668 Sixth Ave. between West 21st and 22nd streets on Tuesday. To celebrate, the restaurant is serving $1 burritos from 11: 30 to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.

Come to our 13th Grand Opening at 668 6th AVE on 3/7 for $1 Burritos – for every meal we serve, we're donating another to @FoodBank4NYC ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GnrGDsT3if — Dos Toros (@DosToros) March 3, 2017

If you’re not a fan of burritos, platos, salads, quesadillas and orders of two tacos will also cost $1.

Limited-run items, including more vegetarian options and recipes, will be available to fans for a test run.

Dos Toros will also be donating food to Food Bank for New York City for every meal sold during opening day.

The New York City-based eatery has been doing the special promotions for many of its new location openings.

The first location opened in Union Square in 2009.