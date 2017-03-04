Cuomo travels to Israel on economic development, unity trip

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is traveling to Israel on an economic development and unity trip.

Cuomo left Saturday and will return Monday. He will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, tour Yad Vashem and the Western Wall and attend a security briefing at Jerusalem’s Old City Police Headquarters. He’ll also host a New York State-Israel Economic Development working lunch with the mayor of Jerusalem.

Cuomo’s trip is an effort to attract international business investment. Its aim is to reinforce the historic relationship between New York and Israel and is part of the state’s effort to combat anti-Semitism.

In New York City alone, ant-Semitic hate crimes nearly doubled in the past year.