Child dead, man seriously injured after Union City fire destroys home, damages church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION CITY, N.J. – A child is dead and a man is seriously injured after a fire tore through a Union City home and then a church Friday night.

The blaze began around 1 a.m. at two 3-story frame houses on Summit Avenue, and embers from the fire were blown toward a nearby church, Sts. Joseph and Michael parish at Central Avenue and 14th Street.

The child who died was in one of the houses on Summit Avenue.

The church steeple collapsed onto the street.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Firefighters brought the fire under control Saturday morning but remained on the scene.

Families have been displaced from the homes and officials said there will be a chance to help them:

We will keep the entire community updated regarding donations for fire victims. Please keep everyone in your prayers. — Union City, NJ (@OfficialUCNJ) March 4, 2017

Red Cross New Jersey provided emergency assistance to the families Saturday morning.