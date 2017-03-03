Trucker Dukes, 3, named honorary FDNY firefighter, has died

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Trucker Dukes, 3, who battled childhood cancer and inspired thousands across social media, died Friday, according to a statement posted to his family's Facebook page.

Dukes, who was diagnosed with Stage IV neuroblastoma, was named FDNY firefighter for a day last June in New York City.

Trucker, his mom Shauna, dad Joshua, siblings Indiana, Mac and Jebi — joined by FDNY firefighter Francisco — stopped by the PIX11 studios last year to tell their story.