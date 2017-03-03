Travel groups say Trump hurting tourism in NYC

NEW YORK — Tourism – one of the biggest industries propping up the New York City economy – is in trouble under President Donald Trump, tourism group officials said.

Policies under the new administration appear to be hurting demand for travel to the United States and NYC & Company, the official tourism agency of New York, just revised its 2017 forecast to predict a drop of 300,000 international visitors to New York City compared to 2016. It will end a years long upward trend.

International visitors comprise only about 20 percent of all tourists to New York, but agencies focus on bringing international visitors to New York because they stay longer and spend more than domestic tourists.

The final number is not in, but an estimated 60.3 million tourists visited New York in 2016. It was the seventh consecutive year of tourism growth for the city.

“More tourism means we have more people investing in New York City and are able to create more sustainable jobs for more people,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said about the number.

The tourism boom has been a massive boon to the city’s hotel industry. Hotel demand grew by 1.2 million last year, city data shows. New York is expected to add 24,000 hotel rooms by the end of 2019.

About 375,000 people are employed in the city by the tourism sector.

