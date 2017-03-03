Tony Rock’s new series offers hysterical take on dating game show genre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stand-up comedian Tony Rock has a host of accomplishments under his belt, including spearheading his own sketch comedy series, “The Tony Rock Project” and revamping the legendary talent competition show “Apollo Live.” Now, Rock is redefining the dating and game show genres as the host of TV One’s “The Game of Dating.” by offering provocative and hysterical new takes on classic dating show scenarios.

Rock stopped by PIX11 Morning News to discuss his new game show dating series.

“The Game of Dating” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on TV One.