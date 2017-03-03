Time Out New York’s list of weekend events in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's finally the weekend and there are a slew of activities happening. Here are Time Out New York's top three events to attend.

Women of Letters Joe’s Pub

Where: Public Theater

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $20

This monthly literary salon invites notable women writers and performers to air their dirty laundry in the form of personal letters crafted just for the occasion. The March edition features Min Jin Lee, Ophira Eisenberg, Jo Firestone, Porochista Khakpour, Nancy Whang and Ivy Woolf-Turk.

Annual Queens County St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Where: Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

March your way over to Rockaway Beach for a pre-St. Patrick’s Day Parade the first Saturday in March. The Annual Parade kicks off at 1 p.m. (130th St and Newport Ave) with grand marshals including congressman and respected community members. Early birds can attend a mass for peace and justice at St. Francis de Sales Church (129th St. and Rockaway Beach Blvd.) at 10:30 a.m.

The Gone Bazaar Part III

Where: Good Room in Greenpoint

When: Sunday at noon

Cost: Free

Sip a cocktail, groove to live music, take in an art and video installation by artist Nicole Winkler and browse the wares of indie designers and vintage sellers like Theo Bucket Vintage, Haus of Jung, Perchance Press, Petite Tenue and Betty Barbs at the Good Room in Greenpoint.